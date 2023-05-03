Norman Pride Weekend 2023 to feature over 100 vendors, special guest, activities

Norman Pride 2023 is happening this weekend, May 5-7, with over 100 vendors. This year's theme is “Power in Pride.”
The three-day event will begin on Friday with a kickoff ceremony in East Downtown from 6-9 p.m., between STASH and Lazy Circles Brewing. The following day, the Norman Pride Festival will be hosted in Andrews Park, featuring food, vendors, and various activities throughout the day.
This year, Norman Pride is partnered with Lazy Circles Brewing on an official Norman Pride beer. The drink goes on sale this Friday and 10 percent of the proceeds from the sales will go to Norman Pride.
On Saturday, special guest Kahanna Montrese, star on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will be headlining Norman’s largest drag queen show at the event. There will also be a performance from i.V KiNG, a pop artist whose lyrics “paint vivid pictures of both the beauty and pain of growing up with one foot in the church and the other in the LGBTQ+ community.”
While most of the weekend is free to attend, there will be some ticketed events. Kahanna Montrese will have a meet and greet this weekend, and tickets for the event can be bought here. Norman Pride will also be hosting various drag brunch events that attendees can buy tickets to attend. Two of the brunches are Mother’s Day-themed, and tickets can be bought here. The two other brunches are not themed, and tickets are available here.
On Sunday, the annual Norman Pride Festival will be hosted down Main Street at 7 p.m., featuring Oklahoma State House Representative Jacob Rosencrants and community member Jeanne Flanigan as the parade’s Grand Marshals, according to a press release from Norman Pride.
“We are excited to bring the Norman community together to celebrate the diversity and strength of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Nathaniel Smith, Norman Pride board president in a press release sent to OU Daily. “Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcomed and supported and to spread the message of love, acceptance and equality.”
Although Pride Month is in June, Cort Fisher, Norman Pride board member, said that the event takes place the first weekend of May to accommodate the students at OU who would like to attend.
“OU is a big part of Norman, and we want the students to have the opportunity to attend the event while they’re at school,” Fisher said. “Some students might not be able to go to their prides in their home states or home towns, so while they are at the university they have the chance to attend our pride festival.”
For more information on the weekend’s events, visit the Norman Pride website.
Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
