Norman businesses prepare special hours, events, menus to celebrate Valentine's Day

humaninteraction flowers

Flowers available at Human Interaction.

 Provided by Human Interaction

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and whether you’ll be celebrating with a significant other or not, there are plenty of things to do in Norman for the season.

Human Interaction 

Well known for redecorating the entire store, Human Interaction lines its back wall with flowers of all shapes and sizes for people to buy. 

The store sells the flowers by the stem, so customers can build their own bouquets, as well as vases to put them in. The store stocks around 2,000 stems the week before Valentine’s Day, which is 10 times their normal stock.

Human Interaction has special Valentine’s Day hours. Normally closed on Monday and Tuesday, they will be open next week for the holiday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit their Facebook for more information.

Apple Tree Chocolate

Norman’s resident chocolate shop is gearing up for the holiday, and is offering an assortment of sweet products for people to buy for their loved ones or for themselves.

Their signature product for the holiday is their chocolate-dipped strawberries, which can be ordered by the half or full dozen. The desserts are made to order with their “delicious tempered gourmet chocolate,” according to their website.

The shop is also selling various baskets, including “The Cutie Gift Basket,” “Be Mine Gift Basket,” and “Sweetheart Gift Basket.”

Whether you’re looking for chocolate, truffles or fudge, this chocolaterie has got you covered.

Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails

Scratch Kitchen has a special Valentine’s Day menu for those looking for an upscale evening meal.

The restaurant will offer a variety of special items ranging from a butter-poached black tiger shrimp cocktail as an appetizer, to a chocolate torte with shaved sea salt, raspberries and caramel for dessert.

The limited edition entrée is a flank steak and lobster tail with compote butter and truffle fries.

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook for more information, or visit their website to make a reservation.

Christophe's Nightmare Cinema: My Bloody Valentine

The Resonator’s horror movie showing, “Christophe’s Nightmare Cinema,” makes a return for Valentine’s Day weekend.

On Feb. 12, the Resonator will show “My Bloody Valentine,” a movie about a “deranged murderer killing those who celebrate Valentine’s Day,” according to IMDB.

This free screening is open to all who want a good scare, and the Resonator asks moviegoers to bring their own food and drinks.

The Depot: Ordinary Elephant

The Depot’s latest performer is Ordinary Elephant, the 2017 International Indie Folk Music artist of the year. 

Ordinary Elephant’s music “captivates audiences with their emotionally powerful and vulnerable songs, letting the listener know that they are not alone in this world,” according to The Depot’s website.

The concert will be on Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Mary Ann Livingood and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

