May Fair Arts Festival to return after 5 years, featuring local artists, children's art contest

The May Fair Arts Festival will be returning to Norman for the first time since 2018, finding a new home on Campus Corner.
After a five-year hiatus, the Assistance League of Norman has partnered with Campus Corner Merchants Association to bring the festival back. The Assistance League of Norman had held the festival for 45 years at Andrews Park, but due to cost and lack of recognition, the organization decided not to hold the festival again in 2019.
“We had to make a really tough decision,” Rebecca Gillum, Assistance League May Fair chair, said. “And that decision was that if we were going to do this, we really needed to be recognized, and if we’re not going to be recognized for it, then maybe we stop doing it.”
The Assistance League of Norman is a nonprofit organization that serves the Norman community through philanthropic programs. The organization has five programs, its main program being Operation School Bell.
Through this program, children in grades K-12 from Norman and Little Axe school districts are provided with new clothing and shoes for free. The students are taken to a “store” where they can “shop” in a retail-like environment. They are also provided with a new book through the organization’s Book of My Own Program.
This year, the Campus Corner Merchants Association approached the Assistance League of Norman to suggest reviving the festival in a new location.
“We want to be known for something else other than game days, and arts festivals are always fun and it’s a shame that May Fair quit, and so we’re hoping that this is very successful,” Helen Wolney, Campus Corner Merchants board member said.
As one of the largest obstacles to holding May Fair was the cost, partnering with Campus Corner Merchants has brought in sponsorships that the Assistance League didn’t previously have. Norman Air is the Premiere Sponsor for this year’s festival, which Wolney said they are very grateful for.
While the festival will look different this year, many of the May Fair traditions will be returning. The Assistance League of Norman has collected artwork from K-12 students in Norman and surrounding communities for an art contest. Winners will be selected prior to the festival, and will be announced at 4 p.m. the Sunday of the festival. Artwork from all of the students who entered will also be showcased at the Children’s Art Tent.
“Kids really like that, because that’s a place where a lot of people can come see it, but otherwise they would never see it,” Gillum said.
There will be an entertainment stage set up on both days of the festival for local performers, such as the Norman North Jazz Band, Premiere Dance Co. and a local clogging dance group.
There will be 30 artists and merchants at this year’s festival, with artwork ranging from oil paintings to jewelry. There will also be vendors set up where attendees can purchase food, such as Wondervan Pops – a homemade popsicle truck – and Pride Popcorn.
The festival will be held on Buchanan Ave., and the road will be closed off to traffic. As for parking, Carrie Hendricks, executive director of Campus Corner Merchants, said that all parking on Campus Corner will be available except for the spots on Buchanan Ave. There will also be parking available in surrounding lots.
Gillum said she thinks that an arts festival is something that the Norman community is missing and that May Fair will be a positive event to bring back.
“It was a program that I really liked, and it was something that was really hard when we decided to end it,” Gillum said. “I think one of my favorite things was seeing families (and) seeing the community come out for something that was always a lot of fun.”
The festival will be held on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To stay up to date on the May Fair Arts Festival, head to the Campus Corner Facebook page. To learn more about the Operation School Bells, visit the Assistance League of Norman website or stop by their booth at the festival.
This story was edited by Silas Bales. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
