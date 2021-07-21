You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

‘It’s run its course’: Sugers, Norman’s only strip club, will close after over three decades of operation

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Suger's Interior

Suger's stage March 4, 2021

 Sam Tonkins/The Daily

Norman’s only strip club will entertain clubgoers for the last time July 24 after over three decades of operation on Campus Corner. 

Sugers, which came under new management in September 2020, will hold its final nights as a strip club this weekend, as its owners intend to transform the club’s soon-to-be former location into a new nightlife spot, co-owner and manager Travis Case said. 

Case said the new business to replace Sugers will not be a strip club. 

“I think, as any business, sometimes … it’s run its course,” Case said. “For me and my two partners, we just felt it was time to bring something completely new to Campus Corner ... something that was never seen before, and we're excited to be able to have that opportunity … as soon as we close up Sugers.”

Case said messages from admirers of Sugers have poured in on social media following news of the club’s upcoming closure. 

“I think there is a chapter of Sugers in Norman that was historic. You hear some people throw around the word ‘icon’ around the name and the branding of it all,” Case said. “I believe, in business and some things in life, everything's got to come to an end at some point.”

Former owner and dancer Karen Summers opened Sugers in 1984. 

General manager Elizabeth Shuler said the dancers who work at Sugers didn’t express any particular feelings to her about the closure, as the nature of their work isn’t about investing time in only one club. 

“It’s the adult entertainment industry. (Dancers) can literally go anywhere else in a city and dance if it's a slow night in Norman. … They put investments into their livelihood, into their bodies, and they just travel where the money is.”

Sugers’ will be open for the last time from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday and from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday night.  

“We’ll be selling all of our merch, everything we can,” Case said. “I’m sure (closing weekend will) be sad for some. I’m sure it’ll be reminiscing for some. But, overall, I think it’ll be happy and people (will be) having a good time.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments