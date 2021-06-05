You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Events like this are super important': Norman kicks off Pride Month with resource fair featuring local community groups

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
pflag artwork

Chalk artwork by attendees of PFLAG Norman's drive-thru resource fair at Andrews Park on June 5. 

 Jazz Wolfe/The Daily

Norman’s LGBTQ+ events for Pride Month 2021 started with a resource event at Andrews Park.

The event, organized by Norman’s PFLAG chapter, was originally designed to be a drive-thru resource fair, said chapter president Michael Robertson. When the mask mandate in Norman was lifted, the board decided to make it a hybrid event, Robertson said.

“We adapted. We wanted people to feel as involved as possible, especially after last year,” said PFLAG board member Jenny Loorah.

Along with the PFLAG table, three other groups were set up. Norman Pride had a table featuring its newest T-shirt design and keychains to raise money for upcoming pride events in October.

“We’re ingrained in the community,” Daryl Callaway, Norman Pride board member, said. “Events like this are super important to not just us, but everyone.”

OKC Pride will host a parade and a festival the weekend of June 25. Norman Pride events will begin October 8 with a kick off party, followed by a festival on October 9 and a parade on October 10. Last year, pride events throughout Oklahoma were canceled or rescheduled due to the pandemic.

St. Francis Animal Resource Center also hosted a booth, providing bags of donated dog and cat food along with flyers about animal welfare and health. Their unofficial mascot, a dog named Pig, greeted attendees from the booth.

“We want to keep pets with their people,” Jessica Beam, a volunteer, said.

Local literacy promotion organization The Little Read Wagon brought books about gender identity and sexuality to the event. The group handed out children’s books and beaded necklaces.

“We want everyone to enjoy reading. I mean, absolutely everyone,” Wendy Williams, another volunteer, said.

According to its website, The Little Read Wagon aims to promote literacy, particularly within oppressed groups and minorities.

Goodie bags provided by PFLAG featured boxes of chalk, which many attendees used to decorate the nearby sidewalk

“I want to celebrate (pride) the right way,” Bo Rainbow, Norman High graduate, said.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments