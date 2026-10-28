Best Used Car Dealership in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman used car dealership. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Cavender Subaru
If you’re searching for a pre-owned vehicle built to handle the changing Oklahoma weather, Cavender Subaru is the dealership for you. Its sales team ensures you drive off the lot with complete peace of mind.
ALSO NOMINATED
Ferguson Buick GMC
Ferguson offers an impressive selection of pre-owned trucks, SUVs and sedans that look, feel and drive as if they were brand new. The dealership’s team works hard to match your budget with a dependable vehicle.
Ricky Stapleton Autos
With an inventory that ranges from 20 to 30 vehicles, Ricky Stapleton Autos has helped people find budget-friendly cars since 1987. The dealership makes buying easy with no fees and flexible financing — it’ll work directly with your bank. Drive on in and find a budget-friendly ride to fit your lifestyle.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.