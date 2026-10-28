Best Tattoo Parlor in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman tattoo parlor. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Studio Ink
Customers rave about Studio Ink’s high-end custom tattoos. In the heart of downtown Norman, its artists are always up for the challenge, whether you’re looking for vibrant colors, linework or cover-ups. Make it a one-stop trip and get a piercing, too.
ALSO NOMINATED
Hall of Tattoos
Opening the store just six years after moving to Norman in 2000, Kenny Hall has designed art for hundreds, including tattoos and sculptures. The Hall of Tattoos features two other licensed artists.
Just Skin Tattoos and Piercings
Formerly known as Skin Vandals, this body art changes your body into more than just skin. Not only are the tattoos and piercings beautifully done, but the artists make sure to walk each guest through proper care procedures.
Main Street Tattoos
Main Street Tattoos is dedicated to one thing: making your dream tattoos a custom, one-of-a-kind reality. The artists are friendly, helping every step of the way with proper attention and professional advice. It takes appointments and walk-ins.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.