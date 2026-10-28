Best Storage Units in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman storage unit. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Morningstar Storage
When your home starts feeling a bit too packed, Morningstar Storage is the place to clear space and start fresh. Offering climate-controlled units, 24/7 security and drive-up access, it makes stashing extra belongings simple and stress-free.
ALSO NOMINATED
Public Storage
Multiple locations across Norman
Public Storage makes finding an extra pocket of space effortless. Move into a new place or downsize your mess with its clean and secure facilities. Take advantage of the flexible sizing options for every budget, and rest easy knowing your possessions are safe without burning a hole in your wallet.
Storage 1
Make Storage 1 your No. 1, with its modern facility featuring wide driveways for easy loading, high-tech surveillance and a variety of unit sizes to fit anything. Clear the clutter without giving up the things you love, whether it’s a college dorm overflow or a storage spot for seasonal items.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.