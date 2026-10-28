Best Religious Organization in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman religious organization. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Victory Family Church
At Victory, everyone is winning because everyone is family. What launched in 2013 as a few hundred people in a small church became four campuses across the state. Victory is committed to following God’s call to reach as many people as possible, no matter their walk of life.
ALSO NOMINATED
OU BCM
The OU Baptist Collegiate Ministry aims to help students know, love and glorify God by developing student leaders and disciples. It hosts a number of weekly and monthly events, including Renown worship on Wednesday nights and various challenge groups.
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church
Looking to grow your faith and serve the community? St. Stephen’s is a warm, inclusive congregation that practices loving in action through open minds, open hearts and open doors. With engaging worship services and outreach projects, it’s a great spot to build meaningful connections in the city.
St. Thomas More
A Catholic community and student center, St. Thomas More is a spiritual home away from home. Stop in for daily Mass, enjoy a quiet moment in prayer or join one of the vibrant fellowship programs. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re bringing peers or your whole family.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.