Best Realtor in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman Realtor. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Shavonne Buckner-Evans
3421 W. Rock Creek Road, Suite 110
Shavonne Buckner-Evans is dedicated to top-tier service for home buyers and sellers across Norman. Whether it’s your first foray into the real estate world or you’re just searching for an upgrade, customers say Shavonne ensures the entire process feels smooth and stress-free.
ALSO NOMINATED
Ashley Adair-Garner
Navigating the real estate market is easy with Ashley Adair-Garner in your corner. She blends sharp market knowledge with a genuine passion for helping clients, working to help you close the deal on that perfect property.
Jen Kelsey
When it comes to finding your forever home, Jen Kelsey delivers fantastic results with a personal touch. She’s praised for her attention to detail and honest advice, guiding clients through every step of buying or selling to make sure you make all the best moves on the board.
Tina Pastran
Tina Pastran brings local expertise and a client-first mindset to every real estate adventure. She speaks both Spanish and English, and lays down a blueprint from listing strategy to grabbing your new keys on closing day.
Michael Zorba
Ready to make your next big real estate move? Customers review Michael Zorba’s combination of deep market insights with a straightforward approach. He is a great choice for investing, selling or searching for the perfect neighborhood.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.