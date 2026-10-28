Best Place to Volunteer in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman place to volunteer. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Norman Animal Welfare
Whether it’s a visit to the Norman Animal Welfare Center or filling out an online form to foster a pet, Norman Animal Welfare makes it rewarding to fall in love with furry friends. The shelter has a live release rate of over 90% of homeless pet populations.
ALSO NOMINATED
Food and Shelter
With a mission so simple it’s in the name, Food and Shelter aims to provide the basic necessities of life, along with friends and a support system. It serves two hot meals daily, a resource center, day shelter, emergency shelter, re-housing, permanent supportive housing and prevention assistance.
OU BCM
The OU Baptist Collegiate Ministry provides students with volunteer opportunities that build leadership skills and hands-on experience, such as leading ministry groups, evangelism events, tech and international student luncheons. It hosts a number of weekly and monthly events, including RENOWN worship on Wednesday nights.
OU Food Pantry
OU students, faculty and staff can get free supplemental food assistance and other resources from the OU Food Pantry. Students can join the Canvas page to volunteer or learn more about upcoming events, operations, staff and how to support those suffering food insecurity.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.