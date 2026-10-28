Best Photographer in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman photographer. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Shevaun Williams & Associates
Shevaun Williams’ studio on Main Street produces striking commercial portraits, headshots and more. Known for exceptional lighting and an effortless ability to make clients comfortable, Shevaun makes every photo truly picture perfect.
ALSO NOMINATED
Shelby Ortiz Media
If you want your memories frozen in warmth and authenticity, Shelby Ortiz has the eye for it. She specializes in lifestyle, couple and portrait photography, turning candid moments into frame-worthy art to fill your walls and camera roll.
Shot by Gab
No matter who you are — from musicians, brands, weddings and everything between — Shot by Gab will bring a pop of energy and vibrancy to every photo. Shot by Gab brings a fresh perspective to senior photos, lifestyle sessions and every event. (This business has moved to New York City since being voted a Best of Norman photographer.)
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.