Best OU Gear & Merch in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman OU gear/merch shop. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Rally House
What started as a dream to bring Kansas together turned into over 300 stores across 30 states, each unique to the fans in the area. For Norman, it’s no shock that the walls are decked out with OU apparel of all shapes and sizes, with a dash of support for Oklahoma State University and the Dallas Cowboys.
ALSO NOMINATED
Balfour of Norman
At Balfour, you can find graduation keepsakes to cherish and OU merchandise like T-shirts, mugs and athletic gear for any OU team. Since 1974, Balfour has been providing Norman with top-quality OU gear and gifts.
Crimson Vintage
Crimson Vintage is a top-rated vintage thrift shop with a curated collection of quality merchandise — specifically OU apparel. On a lucky day, you might find an old football game shirt from the ’80s or a vintage OU logo shirt that’s no longer being made.
The Sooner Shop
Get the latest apparel across all styles and sports at the official Oklahoma Sooners shop. Whether you’re looking for that game day head-turner, a gift for your parents or decor that keeps the Sooners front and center across state lines, the Sooner Shop is the stop for you. Watch out for sales and make sure to visit the clearance section.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.