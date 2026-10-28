Best Nonprofit in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman nonprofit. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
OU Food Pantry
OU students, faculty and staff can get free supplemental food assistance and other resources from the OU Food Pantry. Students can join the Canvas page to volunteer or learn more about upcoming events, operations, staff and how to support those suffering food insecurity.
ALSO NOMINATED
Food and Shelter
With a mission so simple it’s in the name, Food and Shelter aims to provide the basic necessities of life, along with friends and a support system. It offers a variety of services such as two hot meals daily, a resource center, day shelter, emergency shelter, re-housing, permanent supportive housing and prevention assistance.
Norman Care-A-Vans
Norman Care-A-Vans is a nonprofit dedicated to delivering meals to unsheltered individuals and offers free on-demand shuttle services. You can help by being a volunteer driver, cooking meals or donating through the links on its website.
OU BCM
Funded entirely by donations, the OU Baptist Collegiate Ministry aims to help students know, love and glorify God by developing student leaders and disciples. It hosts a number of weekly and monthly events, including Renown worship on Wednesday nights and various challenge groups.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.