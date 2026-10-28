Best New Car Dealership in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman new car dealership. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Fowler Toyota
Whether you’re eyeing a fuel-efficient hybrid or a SUV, find your dream car with no stress at Fowler Toyota. If you can’t find what you’re looking for on the lot, fill out its vehicle finder service form to be informed when a vehicle matches your search.
ALSO NOMINATED
Cavender Subaru
If you’re searching for a vehicle built to handle the changing Oklahoma weather, Cavender Subaru is the dealership for you. Its sales team ensures you drive off the lot with complete peace of mind.
Ferguson Buick GMC
Ferguson offers an impressive selection of trucks and SUVs. The dealership’s team works hard to match your budget with a dependable vehicle.
Nelson Mazda
Since its founding in the late 1950s, the Nelson family has been a part of the automotive business with an unwavering commitment to customers. Don’t sacrifice quality and work with Nelson Mazda on financing options that fit your needs and your budget.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.