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Best New Car Dealership in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman new car dealership. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

Fowler Toyota 

4050 N. Interstate Drive

Whether you’re eyeing a fuel-efficient hybrid or a SUV, find your dream car with no stress at Fowler Toyota. If you can’t find what you’re looking for on the lot, fill out its vehicle finder service form to be informed when a vehicle matches your search. 

ALSO NOMINATED

Cavender Subaru 

3305 Corporate Centre Drive

If you’re searching for a vehicle built to handle the changing Oklahoma weather, Cavender Subaru is the dealership for you. Its sales team ensures you drive off the lot with complete peace of mind.

Ferguson Buick GMC

1015 Interstate Drive

Ferguson offers an impressive selection of trucks and SUVs. The dealership’s team works hard to match your budget with a dependable vehicle. 

Nelson Mazda 

821 N. Interstate Drive

Since its founding in the late 1950s, the Nelson family has been a part of the automotive business with an unwavering commitment to customers. Don’t sacrifice quality and work with Nelson Mazda on financing options that fit your needs and your budget. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.