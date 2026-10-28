Best Nail Salon in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman nail salon. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Filed Nails Spa Beauty
Filed Nails Spa Beauty is all about giving your hands and feet the care they deserve. With precise work and a tranquil atmosphere, it replaces daily stress with a flawless nail set. Look your best when you leave its doors, because Filed Nails believes beauty starts with self-care.
ALSO NOMINATED
BOSS Nail Spa
Become the CEO of self-care with BOSS Nail Spa’s VIP pampering experience. No matter which service you get — acrylic nails, pedicures, massages, facials, waxings or eyelash extensions — you’ll look and feel good enough to run the world.
KS Luxe Nail Salon
From the beginning, KS Luxe Nails aimed to create not just a salon, but a destination blending top-tier beauty with relaxation. It’s safe to say it’s accomplishing its mission, with every service a spa can offer, from nail refreshes to head spas, and everything in between.
Noir Nail Studio
At Noir Nail Studio, you are greeted with a smiling face and a complimentary basket of chips, soda and water. Enjoy excellent nail service in an elegant facility with stunning gold detailing. At Noir, beauty is made to feel “personal, effortless and uplifting.”
Wonder Nails and Spa
It’s no wonder people keep coming back to this nail salon; customers keep their nails on point without breaking the bank. Wonder Nails and Spa offers detailed service in a welcoming atmosphere, whether it’s a quick shaping or full spa pedicure.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.