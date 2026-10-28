Best Liquor Store in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman liquor store. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Cellar Wine & Spirits
A large local favorite, Cellar Wine & Spirits has an extensive inventory of domestic beers, spirits and global wines. Browse in person or order from its website for local pickup and delivery.
ALSO NOMINATED
9 East Liquor
Stocking up for game day or a night in with the girls? 9 East Liquor has you covered with a great selection of seltzers, whiskey, vodka and wine. Customers praise the attentive staff that’s always ready to help you find the perfect drink.
Joe’s Wine & Spirits
Joe’s is a go-to neighborhood favorite for dependable beverages and kegs. Every trip is a breeze with its friendly service, competitive prices and great mix of brands.
The Spirit Shop
Located in the heart of Norman, The Spirit Shop is bound to boost your spirits. From top-shelf liquors to signature mixers it makes sure you’re always equipped to knock a few back with friends.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.