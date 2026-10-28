Best Hair Salon in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman hair salon. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Clementine Hair Lounge
Wanting to add some extra flare to your look? Clementine Hair Lounge gives clients that effortless, fresh out-of-the-salon glow. Get matched with your perfect “cutie” artist on its website, and book an appointment for head-turning color transformations, quick trims or hand-painted balayages.
ALSO NOMINIATED
Mave Beauty
In the heart of Campus Corner, Mave Beauty is the ultimate glow-up destination for students and Normanites. Go for hair styling, blowout sessions, nails, lash and beauty treatments or a mix of all four. Mave is a go-to for all things beauty, whether it’s for a big event or just to treat yourself. (This business has closed since being voted a Best of Norman hair salon.)
Neon Tiger Salon
If you’re looking for a bold new look, Neon Tiger Salon is the place to be. It specializes in women’s and men’s cuts, color, eyelash extensions, facials and waxing, making this a one-stop salon for any beauty need. Don’t be afraid to walk on the wild side — Neon Tiger’s stylists are masters of the craft.
Shyloh, The Green Hairdresser
Shyloh can create any style or look under one caveat: it’s always green. By that, she means the environment, because she believes great hair shouldn’t cost the Earth. Using eco-conscious products and low-waste practices, Shyloh makes you look good and feel good about your eco-footprint.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.