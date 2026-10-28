Best Grocery Store in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman grocery store. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Crest Foods
Crest lives to its founding creed: “Stack it high and sell it cheap!” with massive aisles and incredible bulk deals. The Harroz family has owned this Oklahoman company for three generations and has expanded to 10 locations in the Oklahoma City area.
ALSO NOMINATED
ALDI
Multiple locations across Norman
Shopping on a budget is easy at ALDI. Bring your own bags and fill them with fresh produce or walk down the famous “ALDI Finds” aisle. If you’re busy, order online for delivery or pickup, making shopping from home just as easy.
Natural Grocers
For over 70 years, Natural Grocers has brought affordable healthy lifestyles to the shelves. The store has grown to over 175 locations in 22 states, stocked exclusively with 100% organic produce, body care products and dietary supplements.
Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts brings that farmer’s market feel to the aisles with a large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk bins and natural snacks. Turn over a new leaf and begin stocking up on nutritious products that let you shop healthy without breaking the bank.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.