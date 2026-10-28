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Best Florist in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
The Flower Shop logo

The logo for The Flower Shop, a florist on Porter Avenue.

 Courtesy of The Flower Shop

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman florist. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

The Flower Shop 

1440 N. Porter Ave.

For over 10 years, The Flower Shop has been a woman and family-owned flower shop offering seasonal arrangements and custom florals for events. This shop supports local farmers and offers custom flower arrangements, wrapped bouquets, corsages, boutonnieres and potted plants.

ALSO NOMINATED

Bella Grace Designs

Bella Grace brings an artistic touch to every bouquet she creates, bringing your vision to life and telling a story. She specializes in custom arrangements for weddings, special events and everyday celebrations. If you want to make a floral statement, Bella Grace has you covered. 

Betty Lou’s Flowers & Gift 

445 W. Gray St.

In 1979, Betty and Dewight Mitchell combined their love for flowers and serving people to create Betty Lou’s Flowers & Gifts. Today, their daughter continues that legacy with passion and dedication, offering flower delivery to Norman and surrounding areas. Welcome guests to campus with a Bloomer Sooner Bouquet or enjoy fresh flowers regularly through subscription packages.

Oklahoma Cut Flower Co 

10351 Kiamichi Court

A breath of fresh air for flower enthusiasts, Oklahoma Cut Flower Co. focuses on locally grown, sustainable flowers. It crafts organic arrangements designed to let natural beauty shine through. Stop by the farm for a fun outing with your favorite people and enjoy a little piece of nature. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win. 