Best Daycare in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman daycare. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
McFarlin Daycare Center
A part of McFarlin United Methodist Church, this childcare center creates a welcoming atmosphere that models empathy and encourages each child’s unique qualities and creativity. Toddlers and preschoolers learn, play and build strong foundational skills in a supportive setting.
ALSO NOMINATED
Around the World Bilingual Daycare
Give your children a global edge. Around the World introduces Spanish and other languages to its students, blending immersion learning with playtime. The mission of Around the World is to foster social and intellectual growth through a greater understanding of the cultures of our modern, open world.
Go Kids Mother’s Day Out & Childcare
Operating under a simple philosophy: love God, love others and have fun, parents can rest easy. Go Kids fosters a nurturing and active environment for growing minds that focuses on teaching children kindness with creativity.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.