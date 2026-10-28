Best Comic Book Store in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman comic book store. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
DMDave’s Books and Games
With events almost every night, it’s not hard to find your community at DMDave’s. Shop for collectibles, books, games and everything in between, or come join the tabletop gaming. Don’t be afraid to talk to the staff, who are always ready to talk about books and games.
ALSO NOMINATED
One Stop Anime
Make One Stop Anime your first stop for apparel, books, games, novelties, figures and snacks — whether you’re in the market for the newest items or revered classics. If it’s your first look into the media, stop by and talk to the workers for recommendations and tips. Join some of its tournaments and open play sessions.
Speeding Bullet Comics
Beginning in 1998, Speeding Bullet Comics is a staple for comic lovers. In 2005, the store became a nominee for the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailing Award. It offers graphic novels, manga and more with collectables, including action figures and T-shirts.
Wizards Asylum Comics & Games
For years, this family-owned store has been selling all things comics to the Norman community. It carries the largest selection of comics and graphic novels in Oklahoma and offers a discounted subscription service for customers. After your shopping, stay to play table-top games including Thursday night Pokemon League and various Dungeons and Dragons open-groups.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.