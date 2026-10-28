Best Car Wash in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman car wash. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Club Car Wash
Multiple locations across Norman
Join the clean car club and give your vehicle the treatment it deserves. Club Car Wash has state-of-the-art tunnel washes, high-pressure rinses and free vacuums to leave your car looking brand-new inside and out.
ALSO NOMINATED
Cruise-In Auto Spa
Multiple locations across Norman
Treat your ride to a relaxing pampering session at Cruise-In Auto Spa. It offers washes, wax treatments and a multitude of finish options so your car rolls out sparkling from bumper to bumper.
Okie Express Auto Wash
Need a fast, high-quality cleaning on the go? Okie Express delivers it all in an instant. Its drive-thru wash uses eco-friendly soaps and advanced equipment to blast away dirt, leaving behind a brilliant shine behind every time.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.