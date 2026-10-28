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Best Car Repair in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman car repair. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER 

Ron’s Automotive 

1215 24th Ave. SW

A family-owned auto repair center since 1981, Ron’s has worked hard to provide the best care possible. Not only does Ron’s fix what’s wrong, its team educates each customer on maintenance measures to avoid future visits. 

ALSO NOMINATED

Firestone: Complete Auto Care 

Multiple locations across Norman

Whether it’s to fix strange noises or for routine maintenance, Firestone is ready to get you back on the track. Its technicians handle it all with efficiency, making keeping your vehicle in peak shape a breeze. 

Wells Automotive 

1901 W. Lindsey St.

Since 1992, Wells Automotive delivers top-quality auto repair and maintenance services for Norman. Its mission is to take the guesswork out of auto care at affordable prices, meaning you can drive smoothly without breaking the bank. 

Brookhaven Auto Care 

3701 W Robinson St.

Serving Norman since 1977, Brookhaven Auto Care is a local family business that gained success by providing excellent service, quality parts and honesty with customers. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win. 