Best Boutique in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman boutique. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
STASH
If you’ve been searching for a place to STASH your style expectations, look no further than this downtown Norman boutique brimming with sustainable fashion, handmade goods and home accents you can’t find anywhere else. It’s a perfect place to look for yourself or shop for gifts.
ALSO NOMINATED
Blush
A must-visit spot for affordable, high-quality fashion, Blush has everything from game day chic to accessories that go with every outfit. It also offers decor that makes both the perfect gift and the extra something your room may be missing.
The Clothing Bar
Raise the bar on your everyday style with a curated mix of trendy women’s apparel, shoes and standout accessories. The boutique focuses on affordable everyday wear and game day outfits for busy women.
Tulips Home & Gift
Let your lifestyle bloom with Tulips’ array of upscale home decor, kitchenware and clothing. Celebrate any and all occasions with the perfect gifts, and stop by for the cutest school essentials that make studying just as aesthetic as it is useful.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.