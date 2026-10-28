Best Bookstore in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman bookstore. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Green Feather Book Company
Norman’s oldest bookstore, Green Feather Book Company is a woman and Indigenous-owned bookstore. This bookstore offers new and used books with seasonal sections.
ALSO NOMINATED
The Lore Bookstore
The Lore is a creative general store that sells new and used books, locally made art and handmade items. The Lore began as a mobile shop, but became a brick-and-mortar location in 2024 to better foster the love of art and community.
Speeding Bullet Comics
Beginning in 1998, Speeding Bullet Comics is a staple for comic lovers. In 2005, the store became a nominee for the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailing Award. It offers graphic novels, manga and more with collectables, including action figures and T-shirts.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.