Best Bike Shop in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman bicycle shop. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Buchanan Bicycles
Buchanan Bicycles has been helping Norman stay on two wheels for decades. Stop by for a speedy tune-up, buy a sturdy bike for commuting or just pick out a new helmet, and roll out of the shop with confidence.
ALSO NOMINATED
Neighborhood Bicycle Shop
This welcoming shop offers personalized service and community-driven expertise to every rider. Get custom gear adjustments and tire repairs to ensure your bike is running smoothly, because owners Chad and Sarah Shanks live by their shop’s name — everyone is their neighbor.
Phat Tire Bike Shop
Gear up for your next big cycling adventure with Phat Tire’s massive selection of top-brand bicycles, accessories and apparel. It’s not hard to see why the shop has expanded to 12 retail locations across two states; its full-service repair bench handles everything from flat tires to complete overhauls, so you can enjoy the trails without any hassle.
Scissortail Cycles
Dedicated to modern cycling and custom builds in downtown Norman, Scissortail’s passionate crew specializes in tailored bike fittings, high-end components and precise maintenance. It’s a great landing spot for anyone looking to make the leap from casual to expert cycling.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.