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Best Barbershop in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
The Mane Man

The logo for The Mane Man. 

 Courtesy of The Mane Man

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman barbershop. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

The Mane Man 

1215 W. Lindsey St.

Servicing the Norman community for over 40 years, this barbershop serves as a hybrid salon and barbershop for men, women and children. It offers everything from tailored fades to hair coloring, waxing and eyelash extensions. Look your best at an affordable price. 

ALSO NOMINATED

The Neighborhood Shop 

210 N. University Blvd.

Founded in 2021, the Neighborhood Shop builds community through good coffee and great hair. With friendly prices and even friendlier staff, it feels more like catching up with old friends than an appointment. 

Legacy Men's Grooming 

2218 24th Ave. NW

Legacy Men’s Grooming is known for its meticulous detail work and top-tier customer service. From sculpting beards to razor-sharp cuts in classic and contemporary styles, this barbershop aims to transform your haircut into a high-end experience. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.