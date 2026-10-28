Best Attorney in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman attorney/law group. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Robert Norman
Bringing years of legal expertise to the table, Robert Norman is a highly experienced labor and employment, business and insurance lawyer. He offers reliable representation when you need it most, leaving clients with peace of mind.
ALSO NOMINATED
Carter Jennings
Drowning in legal questions? Carter Jennings is known for providing clear, strategic guidance that helps you navigate complex situations. His firm stands ready to defend your interests and keep the scales balanced in your favor.
Richard Vreeland
Licensed in Oklahoma since 2006, Richard Vreeland is an attorney and legal educator that delivers trustworthy, straightforward legal counsel for individuals and local businesses. He’s served on the boards of counties across the state, and is currently on the board of directors for Norman Pride.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.