‘There is more to the story,’ says attorney for OU student involved in fight with Sooners’ Spencer Jones; fourth party in altercation identified as former OU player

Walker Brown, an OU junior who has identified himself as being involved in an altercation with football holder and receiver Spencer Jones at Campus Corner bar Logie’s on the Corner, released a statement Wednesday regarding the incident.
The Daily previously contacted Walker’s father, Thomas Brown, on Monday, and he declined to comment but informed The Daily the statement was being crafted.
Walker has retained Steve Stice of TTSB Law in Norman as his legal counsel and released the statement via a GoFundMe page created by his mother, Jennifer Walker, late Monday. Brown is attempting to raise $30,000 to cover medical costs pertaining to injuries in the fight and time off of work. As of Wednesday afternoon, he’s raised over $27,000.
“My client would first like to state how much he appreciates the overwhelming support he has received from friends, family and complete strangers as he deals with the aftermath of the events of Feb. 13, 2021,” Stice said in the statement. “As always, there is more to the story than what is depicted in the video.
“What is not shown is the original assault and battery suffered by Mr. Walker at the hands of Mr. Jones and his friend before the captured footage. As can be seen, my client’s nose and clothing were bloodied prior to the beginning of the video. Mr. Walker was legally justified in defending himself in this matter. As a result, Mr. Walker received several injuries including a torn bicep which will require surgery. We will not make any further comment until the conclusion of the investigation by the authorities.”
According to Jones’ attorney, Woodrow “Woody” Glass of Ward and Glass, L.L.P in Norman, Jones’ injuries sustained during the fight with Brown required a four-hour surgery to reconstruct his left-orbital socket in his eye Feb. 16.
Alongside Jones, Brown and Brown’s brother, Braden Brown, The Daily has identified — via a source and separate photos — the fourth party involved in the altercation as Andrew Magee. Magee, an OU senior, from Allen, Texas, played wide receiver for the Sooners for one season in 2018.
Magee was seen alongside Jones in a Twitter video displaying the altercation, telling Walker to “look at me, b****,” twice before shoving him, just seconds before the fight’s escalation. Magee, who then became involved in a separate fight with Braden, declined to comment about the situation when The Daily reached him on Tuesday.
The Norman Police Department last offered an update on Monday morning stating the investigation is ongoing. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn will decide any charges that may be administered after the investigation is complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.