Norman Police Department confirms investigation into fight involving OU holder Spencer Jones

The Norman Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon it has launched an open investigation into a bar fight involving OU receiver and holder Spencer Jones.
TMZ initially reported Monday morning that the investigation had been launched. NPD has labeled the incident as aggravated assault and battery in its report and says it has identified all involved parties, but the report doesn’t name parties other than Jones. No arrests have been made, it states.
Norman Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen clarified to The Daily in an email that any eventual charges would be determined by the Cleveland County district attorney upon the conclusion of the investigation.
In a comment attached to the tweet that initially displayed video of the altercation, a user identifying himself as Braden Brown said he and his brother are the men who fought with Jones and an unidentified man in a jean jacket. Brown said in his tweet they were left with “no options.” The altercation as captured on video occurred in the bathroom at Logie’s on the Corner, a Campus Corner bar within walking distance of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother,” Brown said in the tweet. “We are not wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA/Cage Fighting since we were 12. They gave us no options unfortunately. We showed restraint.”
In the video, Jones yelled “get the f*** out of here,” and added “what you got,” while the man in the jean jacket standing next to Jones pushed Brown’s brother, who appeared to already be bleeding from his nose.
The Daily reached out to Brown for comment via social media on Sunday afternoon and received no response. The Daily reached Brown’s father, Thomas Brown, on Monday afternoon and he declined to comment other than to say the family will release a statement soon.
The Daily previously reported Jones nearly lost his left eye in the fight and underwent a four-hour reconstructive surgery, according to his attorney, Woodrow “Woody” Glass of Ward and Glass, L.L.P. in Norman. After the incident occured in the late hours between Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14, a police report was filed on Feb. 16, the same day Jones underwent surgery for his injury. NPD wasn’t called to the scene of the incident initially.
