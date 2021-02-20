OU football: Holder Spencer Jones recovering, ‘lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,’ after fight at Campus Corner bar

OU redshirt senior wide receiver and holder Spencer Jones nearly lost his left eye in an altercation last week but is recovering after a surgical operation, The Daily learned late Saturday.
Late Friday, Feb. 19, undated video surfaced on Twitter showing Jones involved in a fight in the bathroom at Norman’s Logies on the Corner, a Campus Corner bar at 749 Asp Ave., within walking distance of OU’s Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After a verbal argument, Jones was assaulted by another patron who took him to the ground and repeatedly hit him in the face before placing him in a chokehold.
Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g— Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021
The Daily learned late Saturday that the altercation between Jones and his assailant occurred in the late hours between Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14. Following the incident, Jones sought aid from OU’s athletic trainers.
Woodrow “Woody” Glass of Ward and Glass, L.L.P., in Norman has been retained by Jones’ family as legal representation, and confirmed the specifics of the altercation and Jones’ situation to The Daily late Saturday.
Jones was held from surgery until the swelling around his eye receded, Glass said. Dr. Perry Brooks of Norman, whose website says he specializes in facial reconstruction, performed a four-hour outpatient operation on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in which he rebuilt Jones’ left orbital socket.
“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass said. “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.”
Glass said a police investigation into the matter is ongoing, but he could not provide any further details. The Daily reached out to Norman Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen late Saturday about the investigation but was told as it was a non-emergency matter the department would not comment until Monday at the earliest. Glass also said the cause of the altercation is still murky, but that Jones was “trying to be a peacekeeper.”
The video begins with Jones telling his assailant to “Get the f*** out of here,” before the perpetrator wiped blood from his face on Jones and initiated his attack.
“He was trying to de-escalate that situation,” Glass told The Daily. “But unfortunately, it wasn’t de-escalated despite his best efforts, and he became the victim of this vicious assault you’ve seen.”
The Daily reached out to OU Assistant Athletic Director Mike Houck regarding the matter. Houck confirmed the athletic department is aware of the situation but gave no further comment.
Jones hails from Nashville, and transferred to Oklahoma in 2018 after two seasons as a walk-on at Liberty. Jones has one brother, Price, who attends OU. His father, Stu, and mother, Denise, are Oklahoma natives.
In 2020, Jones was named to the All-Big 12 Academic First Team and was placed on scholarship on Dec. 9. He played in all 11 games for OU on special teams and won the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award, which recognizes the best place holder in college football.
“He’s had great support from his coaches through all of this,” Glass said. “He’s had great support from his teammates. They kind of all banded together around him and are really supportive. … Spencer’s just a superb kid, too. … He didn’t deserve this, ever.”
