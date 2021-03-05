OU President Joseph Harroz planning for football home games to be held at full capacity in 2021

OU President Joseph Harroz announced the university is planning to hold home games at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at full capacity for the fall 2021 season at the OU Board of Regents meeting on Friday.
OU president Joe Harroz at today's BOR meeting on Owen Field stadium capacity this fall: “Our answer is right now we are planning going back to full capacity with safeguards in place." #Sooners— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) March 5, 2021
The Sooners' home games were limited to 25 percent capacity last season due to COVID-19 precautions. Harroz's announcement comes days after his March 2 email to the OU community that stated the university is planning to resume in-person classes for the 2021 fall semester.
Harroz said the university's plans are subject to change as OU continues to "follow science" and monitor COVID-19 cases.
Earlier Friday, OU football announced it will hold its Pro Day on March 12 and begin spring practice on March 22. The Sooners are currently scheduled to begin their 2021 season against Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.
