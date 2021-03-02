OU to resume in-person classes for fall 2021

OU President Joe Harroz announced a resumption of in-person classes for the 2021 fall semester, in a Tuesday email to the OU community.
In the email, Harroz wrote OU will continue to monitor the pandemic with Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID-19 Officer, but classes are planned to return to fully in-person for the fall.
“Because of your efforts, along with the promise of multiple vaccines and widespread inoculation against the COVID-19 virus, I’m pleased to share that we are planning for a resumption of in-person classes at regular capacity university-wide for the fall 2021 semester with necessary safety precautions in place,” Harroz wrote in the email. “Classes designed for in-person delivery are expected to be held face-to-face on campus this fall semester.”
Harroz wrote there could be changes as the pandemic has forced the university to become more flexible.
“Although we remain hopeful, we acknowledge that the pandemic has taught us to be nimble in our response,” Harroz wrote in the email. “To help us keep making strides forward, we urge you to continue practicing healthy behaviors, including masking, frequent hand washing, and social distancing; to get vaccinated when you are eligible; and to keep supporting one another through this challenge.”
Harroz wrote students should get the vaccine whenever they are eligible. The university is currently in phase 2 of its vaccine rollout, allowing medical personnel, faculty, staff and students over 65 the opportunity to receive the vaccine.
Since the beginning of OU’s vaccination rollout, the university has administered 1,226 first doses as of Feb. 26.
Harroz wrote the last year emphasized the humanity of the university.
“The collective difficulties we have experienced are undeniable. All of us have made sacrifices, and some of us have endured unimaginable losses,” Harroz wrote in the email. “This defining year has revealed the spectrum of humanity, from its best to its most excruciating. COVID-19 will be engrained in our university story and in our collective memory for generations to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.