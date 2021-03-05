OU football: Sooners' Pro Day set for March 12, spring practice to begin March 22

Oklahoma announced Friday its 2021 Pro Day will begin at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, March 12, while spring practice will begin on Monday, March 22.
All 👀 will once again be on Norman for OU's annual Pro Day.🗓 Friday, March 12🕘 9 a.m. CT🎥 https://t.co/XhOdfeJeYP➡️ https://t.co/7rfMo1ciYq #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/JryCH1tsGS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 5, 2021
Eight former Sooners will be working out at this year's Pro Day. Participants from OU's 2020 team who declared for the NFL draft include center Creed Humphrey, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and defensive backs Tre Norwood and Tre Brown. 2019 alums in defensive linemen Dillon Faamatau and Kenneth Mann will also participate.
Live results will be posted on SoonerSports.com and a free live stream of the event will be available on SoonerSports.TV. And at 9:30 p.m. CT, a 30-minute Pro Day recap show will air on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
OU has sent 397 players to the NFL draft all-time, the fourth most of any school. 47 of those players became first round selections and five were No. 1 overall picks.
