OU Board of Regents could hold executive session until 6 p.m., spokesperson says

The OU Board of Regents met Wednesday morning at the Health Sciences Center for a special meeting that immediately moved into executive session and could last all day.
Kesha Keith, director of OU media relations, said the doors will remain closed until the meeting concludes, which could be as late as 6 p.m., but no action will be taken.
The board and its attorneys met to potentially discuss several items, according to the agenda, including pending research or financial investigations and/or claims, pending negligence claims, as well as a routine review of the university president and 10 listed lawsuits against the university.
The listed suits include Hilliard v. Hall, et al., in which OU employee Levi Hilliard is suing the university and former administrator Jim “Tripp” Hall, seeking $150,000 in damages for alleged sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional duress by Hall. The suit also seeks $75,000 in damages for alleged negligence by the Board of Regents and $75,000 for relief, alleging that multiple high-level administrators knew of or witnessed the misconduct.
The listed suits also include Grillot v. University, et al., with former dean of the College of International Studies Suzette Grillot suing the university for wage discrimination, a violation of her First Amendment rights and damage to her business relations.
The board will have meetings open to the public on Thursday, with a Finance and Audit Committee meeting at 9 a.m., a Norman Campus Committee meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a Health Sciences Center committee meeting at 11 a.m. The regular meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.