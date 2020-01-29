You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Board of Regents could hold executive session until 6 p.m., spokesperson says

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Board of Regents (copy)

Vice President for University Governance Chris Purcell, Regent Leslie Rainbolt, interim OU President Joseph Harroz and Regent Gary Pierson during the Dec. 2, 2019, OU Board of Regents meeting.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents met Wednesday morning at the Health Sciences Center for a special meeting that immediately moved into executive session and could last all day.

Kesha Keith, director of OU media relations, said the doors will remain closed until the meeting concludes, which could be as late as 6 p.m., but no action will be taken. 

The board and its attorneys met to potentially discuss several items, according to the agenda, including pending research or financial investigations and/or claims, pending negligence claims, as well as a routine review of the university president and 10 listed lawsuits against the university. 

The listed suits include Hilliard v. Hall, et al., in which OU employee Levi Hilliard is suing the university and former administrator Jim “Tripp” Hall, seeking $150,000 in damages for alleged sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional duress by Hall. The suit also seeks $75,000 in damages for alleged negligence by the Board of Regents and $75,000 for relief, alleging that multiple high-level administrators knew of or witnessed the misconduct.

The listed suits also include Grillot v. University, et al., with former dean of the College of International Studies Suzette Grillot suing the university for wage discrimination, a violation of her First Amendment rights and damage to her business relations.

The board will have meetings open to the public on Thursday, with a Finance and Audit Committee meeting at 9 a.m., a Norman Campus Committee meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a Health Sciences Center committee meeting at 11 a.m. The regular meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Tags

Jana Allen is a journalism junior and the Daily's enterprise reporter. She was formerly a news reporter, and held several editor positions on the news desk before transitioning to enterprise.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments