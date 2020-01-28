OU Board of Regents to consider on-campus room, board rates at regular meeting

The OU Board of Regents will consider 2020-2021 on-campus room and board rates, among other things, in its Jan. 30 regular meeting.
The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Robert M. Bird Library on OU’s Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City, according to the agenda for the meeting.
According to the agenda, the proposed room and board rates include a 3% increase for the residence halls, Kraettli Apartments and meal plans, and a 6% increase for residential colleges.
Variable percent changes for Traditions West are also proposed to make rates consistent with Traditions East. No rate changes are proposed for Traditions East.
When compared with other Big 12 schools, OU has the sixth most expensive rate for a double occupancy room with a standard meal plan at $10,994, according to the agenda.
The board will also discuss the appointment of Scott Fritzen as the dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies, according to the agenda.
According to the agenda, interim OU President Joseph Harroz’s recommendation of Fritzen comes as the result of a nationally advertised search for a permanent dean, as well as the work of a search committee. Fritzen would receive the additional titles of associate provost for global engagement, William J. Crowe Jr. Chair in Geopolitics, and Professor of International and Area Studies.
Fritzen’s research focuses on the comparative analysis of anti-corruption and decentralization strategies in Asia, and the globalization of public policy education, according to the agenda. He currently serves on the editorial board of Policy and Society, the Journal of Comparative Policy Analysis, and Policy Design and Practice.
The regents will consider authorizing administrators to submit a request for bonds to finance utility system improvements, according to the agenda.
According to the agenda, the university administration must communicate plans for any projects that might be financed, in part or in full, by bonds to the state government. Submitting this request does not commit the university to issuing the bonds.
According to the agenda, the regents will discuss changes to university diplomas to include major.
The board will also discuss the approval of an honorary degree to be granted at the May 2020 University Commencement. The name of the nominee for the honorary degree will be kept confidential until final arrangements are made for the nominee to be present.
The board will also hold special meetings Wednesday and Thursday. The regents are scheduled to hold a potential executive session Wednesday morning to discuss pending litigation and public committee meetings Thursday morning.
