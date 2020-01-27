You are the owner of this article.
OU Board of Regents likely to discuss pending litigation in executive session; will hold committee meetings

OU Board of Regents

Vice President for University Governance Chris Purcell, Regent Leslie Rainbolt, interim OU President Joseph Harroz and Regent Gary Pierson during the Dec. 2 OU Board of Regents meeting.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents will hold special meetings Wednesday and Thursday, including potential discussion of pending litigation in executive session.

The board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Robert M. Bird Library on OU’s Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City, according to agendas distributed Monday. The agenda for the meeting includes only a proposed executive session to discuss numerous legal matters.

Matters listed in the agenda for potential discussion in the proposed executive session include confidential communications between the board and its attorneys concerning “pending research or financial investigation(s) and/or claims,” “potential claim(s) involving real estate operations,” “pending personnel claims” and “pending negligence claims.”

According to the agenda, the board may also conduct a periodic review of university presidents and discuss numerous specific lawsuits in which the university is involved.

There are 10 active lawsuits listed in the agenda, including Provident Oklahoma Education Resources, Inc. v. University, Grillot v. University, et al. and Hilliard v. Hall, et al. 

Provident, one of OU’s nonprofit partners in the construction of Cross Village, filed the suit in December after disagreement between it and the university over the project escalated in the fall. 

OU professor Suzette Grillot was a dean of the College of International Studies until Jan. 2019 when she was fired from that position by former OU President James Gallogly. Grillot is currently suing the university alleging wage discrimination and First Amendement violations. 

Levi Hilliard is a university employee suing former OU Vice President Tripp Hall for claims of sexual misconduct. OU is also a party to this lawsuit, as Hilliard has alleged that multiple high-level administrators knew of Hall’s misconduct and did not prevent it. 

According to a separate meeting agenda, the board will also hold public committee meetings Thursday morning in the Robert M. Bird Library. The board has held public committee meetings at each of its scheduled meeting times since October.

The Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the library’s auditorium and is scheduled to discuss its schedule, a request for proposals for an external auditor and may hold an executive session. The committee is also scheduled to receive updates on OU’s finances and administration, student billing and an internal audit.

The Norman Campus Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium and is scheduled to discuss substantive program changes and the 2020-2021 academic service fees request.

The Health Sciences Center Committee will meet at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium and is scheduled to receive college updates, an update on graduate medical education programs and hear about clinical and translational research.

The meetings come during the two-day window in which the board is expected to hold a regular meeting. The agenda for the regular meeting has not yet been distributed but will come at least 48 hours before the meeting takes place.

