Oklahoma State University alumnus calls for removal of former OU President David Boren's name from veterinary hospital

While former OU President David Boren is no longer affiliated with OU, his likeness remains on the campuses of both OU and Oklahoma State University.
As reported last week by the O’Colly, OSU’s student media organization, an OSU alumnus is calling for Boren’s name to be removed from OSU’s Boren Veterinary Medical Hospital.
Charles Freeman, 2019 Oklahoma Veterinarian of the Year, is calling for the change because Boren is not involved with veterinary education in Oklahoma, the recent removal of his president emeritus status and "the other actions by (OU) to disassociate themselves from their previous president and the relinquishment of his affiliations with the university,” according to the article.
“For years and years many of the alumni, myself included, have wondered why did (Boren’s) name ever end up on that building,” Freeman said in the article.
While Freeman is pushing for Boren’s name to be removed, his efforts have not gained widespread support, according to the article.
Boren resigned in June, ending a Title IX investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigation remains ongoing.
Leslie Rainbolt, chair of the OU Board of Regents, said in June that Boren’s likeness and name would remain on OU’s campus pending grand jury proceedings or the results of the ongoing investigation.
