Cleveland County 2020 election results: winners round-up

The June 30 Oklahoma Primary saw the return of incumbents and the arrival of new blood as candidates locked down their places in the Nov. 3 general election.
Tulsa resident and current U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe won the Republican nomination with nearly 75 percent of votes as he looks to maintain the position he’s held since 1994. Newcomer and former KOCO news anchor Abby Broyles won the democratic nomination with 60 percent of votes and will challenge Inhofe in November.
In the U.S. Representative race for the 4th District seat, Moore resident and incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Cole garnered over 75 percent of the Republican vote in his endeavor to reprise his current role. Cole will face Mary Brannon, winner of almost 65 percent of the Democratic vote, in the general election.
The Norman City Council race for Ward 6 was a tight battle, as Elizabeth Foreman edged incumbent City Councilmember Bill Scanlon by just five percent. Foreman earned 229 more votes than Scanlon overall, despite Scanlon gaining 60 more votes than her on election day.
Additionally, Norman City Councilmember Alex Scott won the state senate primary for the 15th District and will take on incumbent Sen. Rob Standridge in November, and State Question 802 to expand Medicaid passed by a narrow margin on election night.
A full list of statewide election results can be found here.
