Norman City Councilmember Alex Scott wins state primary for 15th District, will face Sen. Rob Standridge

Alex Scott, an OU graduate, won the Norman incumbent Ward 8 city council election in July 2018. Scott won her primary against Matt Hecox on June 30, 2020 and will face Sen. Rob Standridge in the general election.

 Photo provided by Alex Scott

An outgoing Norman Councilmember won the State District 15 Democratic Senate race in today’s June 30 Oklahoma Primary Election.

Alex Scott, an OU alum and representative of Norman Ward 8 since 2018, defeated opponent Matt Hecox by nearly 20 percent of the vote. Scott rode a large absentee ballot lead to victory and will face incumbent and fellow Norman resident Rob Standridge in the Nov. 3 general election.

Scott has been in the news often recently thanks to a number of events, including her departure from the Norman city council for the election. Her proposal to defund $4.5 million from the Norman police also grabbed headlines, as did her protest-related arrest in Tulsa on June 20. 

In April, Scott told The OU Daily she is emphasizing tax reform and environmental conservation, as well as school and healthcare improvements. Scott was the youngest Norman City Councilmember ever elected and was a Moore Public Schools teacher prior to her political involvement.

