Norman City Councilmember Alex Scott wins state primary for 15th District, will face Sen. Rob Standridge

An outgoing Norman Councilmember won the State District 15 Democratic Senate race in today’s June 30 Oklahoma Primary Election.
Alex Scott, an OU alum and representative of Norman Ward 8 since 2018, defeated opponent Matt Hecox by nearly 20 percent of the vote. Scott rode a large absentee ballot lead to victory and will face incumbent and fellow Norman resident Rob Standridge in the Nov. 3 general election.
Scott has been in the news often recently thanks to a number of events, including her departure from the Norman city council for the election. Her proposal to defund $4.5 million from the Norman police also grabbed headlines, as did her protest-related arrest in Tulsa on June 20.
In April, Scott told The OU Daily she is emphasizing tax reform and environmental conservation, as well as school and healthcare improvements. Scott was the youngest Norman City Councilmember ever elected and was a Moore Public Schools teacher prior to her political involvement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.