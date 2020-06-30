You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Oklahomans narrowly pass State Question 802, expanding Medicaid coverage

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Vote Sign(copy) (copy)

A voting sign at University Lutheran Church on Aug. 28, 2018.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The vote on State Question 802 in the June 30 Oklahoma primary went down to the wire on Tuesday night, resulting in a less than one percent decision to accept the proposal.

Tuesday’s vote carried to the final precinct, with “Yes” votes outnumbering “No’s” by only 6,488 when tallies were finalized around 10:45 p.m. SQ 802 will expand Medicaid coverage for those who earn less than 133 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

According to Oklahomans Decide Healthcare, the leading support group for the state question, the acceptance of the proposal will provide healthcare to over 200,000 additional impoverished Oklahomans. 

In addition to healthcare benefits, Oklahomans Decide Healthcare said SQ802 will bring back $1 billion from Washington, D.C., to Oklahoma for economic support. In particular, the group said the tax return will aid rural hospitals that are vital to the safety of small Oklahoma towns.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments