Oklahomans narrowly pass State Question 802, expanding Medicaid coverage

The vote on State Question 802 in the June 30 Oklahoma primary went down to the wire on Tuesday night, resulting in a less than one percent decision to accept the proposal.
Tuesday’s vote carried to the final precinct, with “Yes” votes outnumbering “No’s” by only 6,488 when tallies were finalized around 10:45 p.m. SQ 802 will expand Medicaid coverage for those who earn less than 133 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
According to Oklahomans Decide Healthcare, the leading support group for the state question, the acceptance of the proposal will provide healthcare to over 200,000 additional impoverished Oklahomans.
In addition to healthcare benefits, Oklahomans Decide Healthcare said SQ802 will bring back $1 billion from Washington, D.C., to Oklahoma for economic support. In particular, the group said the tax return will aid rural hospitals that are vital to the safety of small Oklahoma towns.
