Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art director announces resignation

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Fred Jones Museum of Art

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art pictured Sept. 12, 2019.

 Sierra Sizemore/The Daily

Director of the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art Mark White has announced his resignation effective April 30.

White has been Wylodean and Bill Saxon Director at the museum since 2015 and began as a curator in 2009.

OU will search for White's replacement through a national search committee. B. Byron Price, the current director of the Charles M. Russell Center for the Study of Art of the American West, will serve as interim director in White's place beginning May 1, according to a press release.

White's projects as director included securing the "Love" sculpture by Robert Indiana that sits near Jacobson Hall, raising over $4 million in support for the museum and curating past exhibits including "Immortales: the Hall of Emperors from the Capitoline Museums, Rome" and "Macrocosm/Microcosm: Abstract Expressionism in the American Southwest." 

White's final curated exhibit for the museum, "OK/LA," is scheduled to open in June and will focus on the legacies of Oklahoma expatriate artists, according to the release.

“I cannot express how much I have enjoyed the 11 years I have spent at this institution," White said in the release. "This museum and its audience help make this university an exceptional institution, and it has been my pleasure to serve as director.”

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

