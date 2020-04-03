You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma City museum security guard gains internet fame with social media takeover

cowboy tim screenshot

A screenshot of "Cowboy Tim" Tiller's Twitter coverage of the National Cowboy Museum while patrons are under "safer-at-home" orders. 

 via Nat'l Cowboy Museum Twitter

The head of security at an Oklahoma City museum has taken over its social media duties during its recent closure—and in the process, he’s become a Twitter phenomenon. 

Tim Tiller, head of security at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, tweeted on March 17 that, in addition to his usual job of protecting the museum, he’d be assuming “social media management” for the museum as well.

The tweet has since racked up more than 52,000 likes, kicking off Tiller’s viral social media presence and helping the museum reach more than 275,000 followers on Twitter. 

Tiller tweets photos of the museum’s cowboy artifacts and artwork, shots of him posing with museum pieces, a few jokes and the occasional picture of his morning coffee. He signs his tweets with his signature “Thanks, Tim” and “#HashtagTheCowboy.”

The museum is currently closed, joining other museums in Oklahoma City including the Oklahoma History Center and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. But Tiller’s photos along with virtual exhibits through Google Arts & Culture are bringing the history of cowboys and the American West to audiences virtually. 

Tiller’s tweets have received thousands of positive responses from across the country and around the world. 

Tiller tweets a few times a day, and his posts can also be found on the museum’s Instagram and Facebook. 

Editor's note: The Daily staff reached out to Tiller for comment and have yet to receive a response. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

