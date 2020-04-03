Oklahoma City museum security guard gains internet fame with social media takeover

The head of security at an Oklahoma City museum has taken over its social media duties during its recent closure—and in the process, he’s become a Twitter phenomenon.
Tim Tiller, head of security at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, tweeted on March 17 that, in addition to his usual job of protecting the museum, he’d be assuming “social media management” for the museum as well.
Hello, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed. I’m new to this but excited. My team will also continue to protect and monitor the museum. Thanks, Tim Send pic.twitter.com/bPiXD9DoAd— Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020
The tweet has since racked up more than 52,000 likes, kicking off Tiller’s viral social media presence and helping the museum reach more than 275,000 followers on Twitter.
Tiller tweets photos of the museum’s cowboy artifacts and artwork, shots of him posing with museum pieces, a few jokes and the occasional picture of his morning coffee. He signs his tweets with his signature “Thanks, Tim” and “#HashtagTheCowboy.”
Here are Woody and his friends from Toy Story. They’re part of our Find Your Western exhibition exploring the West’s role in popular culture. Watched this movie with the grandkids. Tried to catch them moving, Lucas and Keira. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/TEbLWEm8Yh— Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020
Someone suggested I post a Tick Tock. It's from our Warhol and The West Exhibition. Roy Rogers Alarm Clock c 1951 from The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Founding Collection, Contribution The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc TC526.36 #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/FTz9Gp5bZH— Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 21, 2020
Accidentally locked myself in the Prosperity Junction Jail! Actually it’s a strap-iron cage. When towns didn’t have a jail they’d use cages or just chain you to a tree. See you all Monday! If I can find the key. LOL! #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/eYgJFmjU9y— Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 28, 2020
The museum is currently closed, joining other museums in Oklahoma City including the Oklahoma History Center and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. But Tiller’s photos along with virtual exhibits through Google Arts & Culture are bringing the history of cowboys and the American West to audiences virtually.
Tiller’s tweets have received thousands of positive responses from across the country and around the world.
Tim, I'm not ashamed to tell you - you're our only hope. You're the thing keeping us going. It's tough out here. May your resolve be strong; your hat.. mighty. It takes a special man to fill those boots, and we believe in you.— Theron Fly (@TheTFly) March 18, 2020
Hi from Scotland Tim! Your fame has reached our shores! Thanks for being funny and nice! Stay safe during these hard times!— Euan Johnston (@EuanJohnston18) March 25, 2020
Tiller tweets a few times a day, and his posts can also be found on the museum’s Instagram and Facebook.
Editor's note: The Daily staff reached out to Tiller for comment and have yet to receive a response. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.