You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women’s College World Series: Giselle Juarez records 10 strikeouts, helps keep Sooners’ season alive in 8-0 run-rule win over Georgia

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Giselle Juarez

Redshirt senior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (51-2, 16-1 Big 12) run-ruled Georgia (34-23, 7-17 SEC), 8-0, in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez started for the Sooners and went 5.1 innings. She allowed three hits and one walk while tallying 10 strikeouts. She was relieved by freshman Nicole May in the bottom of the sixth inning, who recorded one strikeout.

Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo and senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the Sooners with two RBIs each on the day. OU had nine total hits and seven RBIs in the game. 

The Sooners got on the board first with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning from Donihoo, which was her first at-bat of the WCWS. After that, both teams struggled to get anything going offensively until the fourth.

There, a Bulldog throwing error allowed freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman to reach home off a Donihoo single. That put Oklahoma up 3-0, and that lead held throughout the fourth as Georgia remained scoreless during its at-bat.

Sophomore Kinzie Hansen crushed another two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning for OU, putting the Sooners up 5-0. UGA responded in the bottom of the fifth by putting runners on second and third but couldn’t bring anyone home.

Donihoo built upon OU’s lead in the sixth on a sacrifice hit by freshman infielder Tiare Jennings. That was followed by another two-run homer for the Sooners, this one coming from Alo. That score put Oklahoma up 8-0 heading into the bottom of the inning, where Georgia remained scoreless to keep OU’s season alive.

The Sooners will play UCLA in another elimination game at 6 p.m. on June 5, following the conclusion of Arizona and Florida State.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments