Western Kentucky hiring former OU interim wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington, per report

An OU helmet during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

Western Kentucky is hiring former Oklahoma interim wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington, according to On3's Matt Zenitz.

Washington's departure comes after OU coach Brent Venables hired former Texas Tech receivers coach Emmett Jones on Tuesday to replace him. Washington filled in for longtime assistant Cale Gundy after Gundy resigned last August. 

Venables noted in a press release Tuesday the Sooners were hoping to retain Washington. 

"(Washington) jumped right in the 'A' gap and did a fantastic job of making us better in our first season, improving our players and our offense," Venables said. "He's been bold and courageous and has been connected to both players and staff. I'm very thankful for his contributions."

The assistant played collegiately at Missouri, garnering 100 receptions for 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns, before spending time in the NFL with seven teams.

Washington reacted to the news with a tweet Wednesday.

"Thank you, Sooner Nation," Washington wrote. "This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life! Grateful for everyone who believed in me! Especially my receivers group that’s stood tall with me all year! I love y’all! Forever grateful for this opportunity!"

