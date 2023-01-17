'That's the bigger picture': OU basketball focused on building postseason resume against Oklahoma State

Porter Moser is expecting a closely contested matchup against Oklahoma’s in-state rival at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) and the Cowboys (9-8, 1-4) are both in the bottom four of the Big 12 conference. In ESPN’s latest bracketology, OU was listed as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament, with OSU just outside the 68-team bracket.
Moser knows the importance of Bedlam, not only to climb in the standings, but also to build an impressive resume to clinch a spot in March Madness.
“That's the bigger picture,” Moser said. “That's a huge picture. I mean, I'll tell you the rivalries are great, the fan base and everything else, but in terms of really trying to set yourself up, we're both trying to get good wins, to advance (and get) big wins to get some in the bank for our resume to advance in the conference standings.
“There's a lot at stake. I mean, there's obviously Bedlam and the rival between the fan bases, but also each individual team is trying to posture and position themselves to get a better resume.”
Oklahoma State touts a veteran backcourt of junior guard Bryce Thompson and senior guard Avery Anderson III, who led the team averaging 11.5 and 10.4 points per game, respectively, The Sooners’ backcourt of freshman Milos Uzan and senior Grant Sherfield will be tasked with defending the experienced duo and limiting their production.
The Cowboys commit 14.4 turnovers per game, which is the highest rate in the Big 12. Moser and the Sooners defense will have an opportunity to create extra offensive possessions, but they’ve struggled to force turnovers, averaging 5.7 steals per game, the lowest total in the conference.
Defensive consistency continues to weigh heavy for Moser, especially in close games. OU’s coach noted limiting mental errors is the key to winning close contests, as each of its last five conference games have come down to the wire by a combined 13 points in five games.
“I’ve said it here many times, what we've identified is that we have to get timely stops,” Moser said. “I think we had a nine-point lead against West Virginia. And we had a complete breakdown on ball screen coverages, and it was just mental mistake. We guarded a certain way the entire night. All of a sudden, we just let the guy just cut right in front of face. So, it's those mental mistakes late in the game (that need to be cleaned up).”
Groves getting more involved
Moser wants to get senior forward Tanner Groves more involved on offense, and he’s actively scheming ways to create more looks for him.
Groves is averaging 10.5 points per game this season, 1.1 points lower than his 11.6 point per game average last season. The senior forward is also shooting a career-low 28.6% from 3-point range, nearly 10% lower than his mark last season.
After starting 1-for-10 in OU’s first four conference games, Groves rebounded from the 3-point line, going 2-for-2 — his only shots of the contest — against West Virginia last Saturday in Norman.
“It's great to see Tanner get back in the groove from distance,” Moser said. “...I would like to see more shots from him, especially down low and get him looks in the paint. I think those two threes were his first two shots and maybe he had two shots last game and, but he did some nice things facilitating, passing, running the offense through a lot and just being really productive with the guys.”
OU’s coach also noted Groves is pivotal for the Sooners’ offensive focus, especially setting a physical tone in the paint.
“He's a double-figure guy,” Moser said. “Every game plan I go into with Tanner and try to get him a ton of touches. He and I are about to meet one on one right after this film session and press conference. I’m constantly trying to pour into him, and I don't know if anybody wants to win more in the room than Tanner Groves.”
Godwin maximizing role
Junior forward Sam Godwin has been Moser’s go-to big man off the bench, backing up Groves in the frontcourt.
He’s averaging 13.9 minutes per game off the bench, while notching 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season. Godwin, who transferred from Wofford, is maximizing his potential by “sticking to the scouting report.”
“I’ve developed a lot,” Godwin said. “Especially like my IQ and just getting the ball in the paint and being able to know where to kick it out to make the right plays. I feel like all the film and preparation I go over with coaches after each game that I do, it shows us what's going to be effective against (opponents). I really do a good job of playing to that.”
Godwin recently scored five points against West Virginia and a season-high 12 points against No. 2 Kansas on Jan. 10. He hopes to continue that production against Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Stillwater.
“I just try to fly around and make those plays to give us a boost off the bench,” Godwin said. “I try to give us another dimension to try to help us win games.”
