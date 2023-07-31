 Skip to main content
Sooners land commitment from 2024 3-star safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 three-star safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald on Monday.

Patterson-McDonald, a Moore native, recorded 108 tackles and three interceptions in 2022 at Westmoore High School. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety is a three-star by On3 and 247Sports while Rivals lists him as a four-star and No. 3 player in Oklahoma.

Patterson-McDonald chose the Sooners over offers from UNLV, Houston, Missouri and others. He is OU's 18th commit of the 2024 class and second safety of the cycle.

