Sooners land commitment from 2024 3-star safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 three-star safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald on Monday.
BREAKING: Class of 2024 S Mykel Patterson-McDonald has Committed to Oklahoma!The 5’10 180 S from Moore, OK chose the Sooners over Missouri, UNLV, & Houston“Why not stay home? Hometown hero!”https://t.co/JWZTzgwM0J pic.twitter.com/wzeJey2NDc— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 31, 2023
Patterson-McDonald, a Moore native, recorded 108 tackles and three interceptions in 2022 at Westmoore High School. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety is a three-star by On3 and 247Sports while Rivals lists him as a four-star and No. 3 player in Oklahoma.
Patterson-McDonald chose the Sooners over offers from UNLV, Houston, Missouri and others. He is OU's 18th commit of the 2024 class and second safety of the cycle.