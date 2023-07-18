Sooners land commitment from 4-star 2024 wide receiver Zion Ragins

NASHVILLE — As OU dominates discussions at SEC Media Days, Brent Venables added another player who will compete in the conference to his 2024 recruiting class.
Zion Ragins, a four-star wide receiver from Gray, Georgia, became the 14th member of the Sooners' class Tuesday, picking OU over Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and others.
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Zion Ragins tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma!The 5’7 153 WR from Gray, GA chose the Sooners over Florida State & Georgia“What’s better than Norman?”https://t.co/g1uHDsOe57 pic.twitter.com/jCT7dFWREO— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2023
Ragins is the No. 34 wide receiver prospect and the No. 28 recruit in Georgia, per On3's industry ranking. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound wide receiver is the fifth highest rated recruit committed to the Sooners' 2024 class.
Ragins' commitment follows his June 9 visit to Norman and he is the fifth wide receiver coach Emmett Jones has landed in the class. Ragins is the first OU commit from Georgia since five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood in 2019.
With Ragins' pledge, OU climbed to No. 17 in On3's industry team rankings.