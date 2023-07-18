 Skip to main content
Sooners land commitment from 4-star 2024 wide receiver Zion Ragins

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

NASHVILLE — As OU dominates discussions at SEC Media Days, Brent Venables added another player who will compete in the conference to his 2024 recruiting class.

Zion Ragins, a four-star wide receiver from Gray, Georgia, became the 14th member of the Sooners' class Tuesday, picking OU over Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and others.

Ragins is the No. 34 wide receiver prospect and the No. 28 recruit in Georgia, per On3's industry ranking. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound wide receiver is the fifth highest rated recruit committed to the Sooners' 2024 class.

Ragins' commitment follows his June 9 visit to Norman and he is the fifth wide receiver coach Emmett Jones has landed in the class. Ragins is the first OU commit from Georgia since five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood in 2019. 

With Ragins' pledge, OU climbed to No. 17 in On3's industry team rankings.

