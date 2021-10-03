Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray helps Cardinals remain undefeated with 2 touchdowns in 37-20 win against Rams

Former Sooners and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led his team to a relatively easy divisional win over the Los Angeles Rams, 37-20 on Sunday.
The Cardinals now improve their record to an undefeated 4-0 and own sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Arizona is also one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, with the other being the Las Vegas Raiders, who play Monday night.
Murray finished with 268 passing yards on 24-of-32 completions along with two passing touchdowns and a fantastic 120.3 passer rating. The former No. 1 overall draft pick also finished with 39 rushing yards on six carries.
A flying Aaron Donald was thissss close to crush Kyler Murray but he made him misspic.twitter.com/BAm6wYze8e— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2021
The Cardinals opened their scoring at the 5:50 mark of the first quarter. Murray threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Green, giving Arizona a 7-3 lead.
Kyler airs it out to AJ Green for the score ✈️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/MEG1q8ftiO— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2021
In the early minutes of the second quarter, Murray threw his second touchdown pass to tight end Maxx Williams on a 14-yard pass, gaining the lead back from the Rams, 14-10.
Kyler threads the needle 🎯 #RedSea📺: #AZvsLAR on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/tWj3ZLoFmq— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021
The Cardinals outscored the Rams in the second half, 13-7, with a pair of Matt Prater field goals and a rushing touchdown by running back James Conner.
Rondale Moore. YAC. pic.twitter.com/MrgKlU17IV— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 3, 2021
Coming into Sunday’s game, Murray was third in the NFL in passing yards at 1,005, fifth in QBR at 70.1 and tied for the lead for rushing touchdowns at three. The Cardinals travel back home to host the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 P.M. CT Sunday, Oct. 10 on Fox.
